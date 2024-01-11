TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

