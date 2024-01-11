TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 115.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 233,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 125,097 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 111,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 297,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Blackstone by 3,455.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Blackstone by 108.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

