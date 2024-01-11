TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 51,331 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 217,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.27.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $171.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

