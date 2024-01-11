TIAA Trust National Association Takes $2.88 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $749.69 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $445.57 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

