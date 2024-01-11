TIAA Trust National Association Takes $5.54 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

