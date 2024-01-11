TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

