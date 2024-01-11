Tilly’s, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 818.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,439.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,439.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 237,802 shares of company stock worth $1,844,026. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

