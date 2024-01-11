Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 24,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 110,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Specifically, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Tiptree Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

