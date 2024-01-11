Tom Brophy Buys 4 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,593 ($58.55) per share, with a total value of £183.72 ($234.19).

Croda International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 96.06 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,508 ($57.46). 427,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,721.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,009.09. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,018 ($51.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,270 ($92.67). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,313.67, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.68) to GBX 5,000 ($63.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($71.38) to GBX 5,200 ($66.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,420 ($81.84).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

