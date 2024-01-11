TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Trimmed by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $363.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.31. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $173.75 and a 1-year high of $382.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

