TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $419.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $369.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLD. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $382.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

