Traders Buy High Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 16,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical volume of 5,769 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,362. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.88.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.