Traders Buy High Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 16,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical volume of 5,769 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,362. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.88.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
