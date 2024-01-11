Traders Buy High Volume of Banco Bradesco Put Options (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 12,004 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,465% compared to the typical daily volume of 767 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.20 price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,642,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.