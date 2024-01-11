Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 188,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average volume of 152,215 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.88.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.84. 5,393,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.61. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

