Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is Kailix Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721,152 shares during the period. Transocean comprises approximately 7.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Transocean worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 22.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 12,308,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880,750. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

