Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 121,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 174,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TGS shares. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

