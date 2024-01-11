Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Trex worth $115,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 85,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

