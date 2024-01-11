True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 41963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
True Drinks Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $716.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
