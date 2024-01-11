Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.39.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.89 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

