Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.24. Tuya shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 22,446 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Tuya Price Performance
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tuya
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Tuya by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
