UBS Group Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $170.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Celanese stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.43. 28,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 231.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

