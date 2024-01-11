Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.11 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

