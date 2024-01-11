United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

