United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) & M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Critical Analysis

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and M&F Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.37 $18.68 million $7.31 5.68 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.72% 26.78% 1.93% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Bancorporation of Alabama and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats M&F Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

