United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

