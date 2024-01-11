United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 923,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

