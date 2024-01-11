United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.29. 12,439,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 37,929,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

United States Natural Gas Fund’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

About United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

