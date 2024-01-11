Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $34.34. Upstart shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 2,398,493 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $92,302.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,452 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Upstart Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

