Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

UPWK opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,113 shares of company stock worth $1,072,342. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

