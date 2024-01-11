Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.87

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 4672685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 686.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,998,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

