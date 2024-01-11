USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 827,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 273,854 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.03.

USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

