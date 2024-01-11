VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,077,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 11,131,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,686,256. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

