Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

