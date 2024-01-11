Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after buying an additional 1,215,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 90,277 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 735,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 149,977 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

