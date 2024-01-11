Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is Libra Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,938 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

