Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,938 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

