Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570,255. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

