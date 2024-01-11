Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 3,806,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,252. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

