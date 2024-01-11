Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 1,483,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,547. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

