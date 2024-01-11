Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.99. 444,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,368. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $314.26. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

