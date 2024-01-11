Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 15.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $51,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,651. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

