Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 7.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,063. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

