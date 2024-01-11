Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 20.9% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $37,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 951,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.