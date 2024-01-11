Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Lifted by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,350 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 772,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,684. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

