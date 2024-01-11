Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,161. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.