Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,161. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

