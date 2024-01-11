Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.49. 418,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,775. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average of $217.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

