Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

