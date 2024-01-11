Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.94. 32,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $173.49 and a fifty-two week high of $218.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

