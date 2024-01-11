Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lowered by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,193,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,088.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,150,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.29. 1,785,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

