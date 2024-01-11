Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.83. The stock had a trading volume of 151,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,253. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.